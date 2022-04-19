What would you do? What would you do if you went shopping and while walking around the store, saw an item you wanted to buy, but you accidentally drop it and it breaks? Maybe it isn't one you want to buy, but instead, your arm accidentally knocks into it, knocking it over and it shatters. There are multiple options you can do here, but which is the one you choose? This situation happened recently to my family and me, and we had to decide on which route to take.

Broken Item in Store Leads to Tough Decision

Credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

Recently, my family and I were shopping at some antique and thrift stores, when my wife handed me multiple items that she wanted to purchase. In the process of my browsing, one of the items fell and broke into multiple little pieces. It left us with a dilemma on do we hide it, do we clean it up, leave it, and should we still try to pay for it? Part of you wants to just sweep it under something, act like it didn't happen, and leave, but the moral part of you says let the owner know and let them make a decision.

What Happens if You Break an Item in a Store?

Credit: Beth Macdonald on Unsplash Credit: Beth Macdonald on Unsplash loading...

It is a situation you hope you are never in, but most likely we all will be in some time. I decided to clean up the glass in the area, but then the other part was if we should still offer to pay for it, or leave it elsewhere and walk out. We offered to buy the item, to which the owner said we didn't have to, but that may be because it wasn't very much. While we feel we did the right thing by cleaning it up and offering to pay, there were still all those thoughts when it initially happened.

Get our free mobile app

While this item wasn't expensive and played a factor in offering to pay for it, what if I had accidentally broken something worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars? Does that change how you would react, or would you still make the same decision? Does the value matter or is it more about doing the right thing? It is best to not break any item, but if you do find yourself accidentally breaking something in a store, what would you do?

Things We Do In Idaho That Feel Illegal But Aren't We all know that feeling of driving down the street innocently obeying all the laws and a cop car pulls up behind you and you immediately feel like a felon on the run.