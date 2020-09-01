Gowen Thunder Airshow Returning To Boise In 2021

It's hard to solidify any events for the future while a pandemic covers the entire world but that isn't stopping an epic event announcement in Boise. The Gowen Thunder airshow is coming back in 2021. On August 26th the event was announced during a press meeting at Gowen Field where dates, aerial performers, and exhibits were announced.

Gowen Thunder 2021 will take place on August 28th and 29th with attendance expected around 150,000. Aerial performers will include the famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Brad Wursten Air Show, Franklin's Flying Circus, Mustang High Flight Aerobatics, and Misty Blues an all-woman skydiving team.

The first event took place in October of 2017 and brought in a more than 100,000 visitors over the two days of performances. In 2017 the show included around 40 vendor booths and stands and the upcoming event aims to increase the number of vendors to 60. Boise State University STEM will also be part of the show.

Idaho is no stranger to airshows. We've had a few of them in Southern Idaho over the last few years. In fact, more than a decade ago, in 2008, the Blue Angels came to town and I was chosen to fly in one of their jets. That's when I learned first-hand that I would not be a good jet pilot...for a number of reasons. I was only able to handle the aerobatic movements for about 20 minutes before I had to call it so I didn't vomit in the plane. I did have the opportunity during the short flight to take control of the jet for a few moments. I'm also not good at that. The Blue Angels returned a few years later, in 2012, and I was not part of the flying that time.

I'll stick to standing on the ground and watching the pros from now on and I look forward to the event next year in Boise.