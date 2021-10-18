I just wrote a story last week about bears in Yellowstone and the Grand Teton National Park chowing down on berries as they prepped for their winter hibernation. It included a cute video of the bears eating berries. Even though they are killing machines, bears still have some magical adorable factor that makes us love watching them. Especially bear cubs.

Who Is Grizzly Bear 399

There has been a lot of talk, pictures, and videos over the last year of Grizzly Bear 399 and her cubs. This group of bears is so popular because a bear having four cubs at once is extremely rare. But, we've been able to watch 399 and the babies grow and learn, and the adorable teddy-bear-looking cubs are now massive beasts. Remember when we were all excited and watching videos of pregnant April the Giraffe back in 2017? This is like a way better version of that.

Grizzly Bear 399 And Her Cubs Are Huge

I just found a video on YouTube that shows the current size of 399's cubs and it is impressive. They are all as big as their mom. Check them out in the video below:

Those are some big babies!

GregBalvin YouTube Channel

The video of the grown-up cubs and their mother comes from the gregbalvin YouTube channel. His channel is dedicated to videos of the wildlife you see in Yellowston, Grand Tenon, and Jackson Hole.

