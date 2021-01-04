Grassroots Group Works to Keep Idaho Elections Clean

Idaho needs to maintain clean elections. In states where there is persistent voter fraud, the public quickly can lose respect for the process. Idaho doesn’t have much on the books when it comes to dealing with issues of fraud. Which is why a citizen’s committee has formed. One goal is to present State Legislators with blueprints for any upcoming bills.

Brent Regan, Chairman of the Kootenai County Republicans, also chaired the first meeting of the citizen’s committee in Boise. It happened Saturday at the State Capitol in Boise. It was called on short notice and over a holiday weekend attracted more than 100 people and nearly a dozen legislators. Regan appeared on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. He doesn’t believe there will be any legislation worked this session but believes a framework will be in place before Election Day in 2022.

The group has created a Facebook page. You can see it by clicking here.

The organization forwarded its message on to Idaho’s congressional delegation. The state has two members of the House and two in the Senate. The committee would like the four to take a stand Wednesday when it comes to certifying results of the Presidential Election. The delegation hasn’t weighed in on Republican colleagues calling for an investigation into voter fraud.

An economist named John R. Lott, Jr. suggests in some swing state counties the number of precinct votes were greater than the number of voters registered.

“There is no evidence of voter fraud,” is a common refrain from reporters, liberals and even some Republicans. The statement is an absolute and is false. When you point out this the response then shifts to there wasn’t nearly enough fraud to influence the outcome. If the first statement is inaccurate and designed to silence debate, then could you ask what other possible lies are being spread?