Hansen Man Catches Record “Mirror” Carp

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man caught a new record carp on the Snake River earlier this week.

The Magic Valley Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Alex Veestra, of Hansen, hooked a 30 pound and 4 ounce, 36 inch "mirror" common carp above the Upper Salmon Dam on the river December 20. Idaho Fish and Game said the carp bests the last record carp caught in September of 2020 by ten pounds at Swan Falls Reservoir. Mirror carp are known for their large scales that some say resemble mirrors.

The particular fish are known to be in greater numbers above Shoshone Falls. According to Idaho Fish and Game, carp are introduced species in Idaho and are native to Europe.

