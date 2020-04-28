I've been working from home for more than a month now. I've been doing my radio show from my closet each day, which does mean that my wife has the same amount of closet space as before and I don't. I write my stories at home while my kids run around the house playing and hogging the internet bandwidth when they are doing their school work. I haven't been to the radio station during this whole pandemic - but I have been to my fridge. A lot.

Miraculously, I haven't gained any weight. In fact, I have lost a little weight. There is a syndrome being talked about called the COVID 15. The 15 is a reference to the amount of weight each of us is expected to gain during the stay-at-home order. 15 pounds seems like a lot of extra sitting around and visiting the fridge. Maybe I lost weight because the only exercise I get is the walk to the fridge and any muscle I had is turning to fatty mush or some other weird sciency stuff.

How is your COVID 15 going? Have you been able to fight the binge-eating urges or have you been keeping some semblance of normalcy in your life? A friend has modified the stigma and calls hers the COVID 30. So, I guess there is optimism in this pandemic and there is honesty.