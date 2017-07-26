Health Advisory Issued for Thorn Creek Reservoir

GOODING, Idaho – A health advisory has been issued for Thorn Creek Reservoir due to reported harmful algae bloom (HAB) at the site.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and South Central Public Health District issued the advisory today, July 26.

Cyanobacteria – or blue-green algae – are ubiquitous in our environment, reads a news release on Wednesday, but a few species are known to produce toxins that pose a threat to humans and other animals, particularly canines.

“Exposure to cyanobacterial HAB toxins may result in life-threatening problems such as, decreased movement, labored breathing, convulsions, muscle spasms, liver damage, neurological issues, and possible death,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen.

Based on the taxonomic analysis and visual inspection of Thorn Creek Reservoir, DEQ reminds people of the dangers of HAB. The public is advised to take the following precautions: