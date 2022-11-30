Health Advisory Lifted for Two Magic Valley Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The health district for Southern Idaho has lifted advisories warning the public of harmful toxins in two area reservoirs. The South Central Public Health District announced the toxin levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Murtaugh Lake and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir are back at safe levels following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The naturally occurring toxins reached unsafe levels during the hot summer months prompting the health advisories for the two bodies of water that are popular for recreation and fishing. While the HABs were present the Health District warned that the water could be harmful and even deadly to pets and livestock if consumed. The water could also make people sick. The DEQ tracks HAB levels across the state and encourages the public to report any suspicious looking water, deq.idaho.gov.

