Hello Autumn: Recapping The Best Of Summer In Twin Falls On Social Media
Summer this year seemed like it got here a little late and now it is already gone. Luckily we have a few more weeks of warm as fall starts up before the crisp mornings turn into snow days. When the cold weather does get here and you are stuck in your house wishing you were on a warm beach somewhere or that you could just go outside without bundling up in layers of clothes, let these pictures from summer in Twin Falls warm your soul.
Twin Falls Mascot, Tess, was always up for a good time in the summer heat.
While the Shoshone Falls may not be roaring this time of the year. When the leaves turn an fall or the snow is on the ground, the Shoshone Falls never disappoint.
This isn't the time of year that I would go kayaking in the Snake River. But this picture captures why I love going on warm summer days.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday paddle. What a gorgeous time to get out and enjoy the river and nature’s colorful change of clothes. #thisistwinfalls #snakeriver #fallcolors #idaho #kayakthesnake #reflections #peaceful #perfectweather #summerisover #fallisintheair
A post shared by twinfallsidaholiving (@twinfallsidaholiving) on
This one isn't from the recent summer but it is a really cool glimpse of how Twin Falls has changed over the years and a reminder that it will continue to grow and prosper.