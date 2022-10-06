Lately, it seems that no matter where you go, no matter who you see in public, or no matter what social media site you get on, the majority of people seem to be in a foul mood. The world seems to be angry, and with social media, we all seem to be taking it out on each other, instead of keeping it to ourselves. The problem is that when someone decides to spread their frustrations and anger to others, it then spreads like a virus and makes someone else angry, and then they spread it, causing a trickle effect. What is it that has everyone so upset these days, and why do the Magic Valley and others in the world seem angrier than ever before? Here are a few reasons why everyone seems to have a stick up their butts.

Nobody Likes Change

When everything shut down in 2020, it changed the way things are run. Most people don't like change and it has upset people across the world, with the Magic Valley being no different. One day things were normal and the next everything was shut down, and as things opened, we were forced to wear masks and do social distancing, and many got fed up with it. While the world has mostly returned to normal, some of these changes still linger, and many are still angry about what took place, to begin with.

A Platform to be Mean

Bullying has been a part of society for as long as any of us can remember. It can be mean-spirited people, people retaliating from their bullying, or insecurities that we project onto others. Whatever the reason, people like to bully others, and having a platform to do so anytime has made it easier than ever before. You can hide behind a screen without consequence, you can reach people any time of the day, and you can express your anger and frustrations to anyone that will see your post. Social media is a great tool, but it can be used to spread anger and frustration and be abused if people decide to use it as such. Even if you aren't angry, a few minutes on these platforms and you can become so very easily.

Cabin Fever Kicks In

Living in Idaho, we are blessed with some of the best outdoor activities and locations there are, but it is no secret that the weather does not often cooperate. The summer was long and hot this year, with many days in triple digits. The winter is even longer, with the ground having been white this last winter for almost three months, and temperatures often in single digits or the teens. With the heat and the cold, it leaves very few nice days year around, and this causes many of us to be stuck inside with the air conditioner blasting or the heater. Due to so much time stuck inside, people begin to get cabin fever, and their anger and frustration boil over, to which they finally take it out on others, instead of holding it in.

The Stress is Real

Stress is a real thing, we all deal with it for one reason or another. It can be work, it can be family related, it can be finances, or it can be something simple like our sports team not performing well. Stress piles up often and the more and more stressed we get it can cause frustration and anger that we can no longer hold in. Typically, most are smart enough to not take it off on coworkers or family members, so they instead turn to strangers and that is where the anger begins to spread and come out.

Financial Struggles in Twin Falls

Gas prices are up, the housing market is still higher than most would like, and the cost of everything is high. These financial burdens can cause plenty of anger for everyone, as it takes a toll over time and then adds to the stress and financial burden on a wallet. We all have had to make adjustments or deal with having less spending cash, and this is one of many reasons why everyone is angry these days, and because there is no one individual to point the finger at, we take it out on each other instead.

The Government is Awful

Every problem in the country can come back to the government. There will always be people upset with them, and they are the cause of many of the problems taking place. It is because of this, that people take to social media, and discussing politics will end in an argument and anger most times. Some people wake up ready to argue politics and do so throughout their day, and it is easy to argue and upset people, even if they weren't angry before.

Farming in Twin Falls

Farming is one of the hardest professions there is, and Twin Falls is a major farming community. One of the toughest parts about farming is some of it is out of your hands. Crops don't produce for one reason or another, the weather doesn't produce enough moisture, equipment breaks down, your help gets hurt or sick, or many reasons can lead to a farmer getting frustrated. With many farmers in the area, if they all experience the same hardships then the frustration spreads across the community, causing anger all over the Magic Valley.

Stupid People in Twin Falls

It doesn't matter where you live, stupid people will follow. I don't mean people that are uneducated or struggle to do well in school, but people that do stupid things. Stupidity can lead to people being angry faster than most things, and unfortunately, it is extremely common. The people that run red lights, the people swerving all over the roads, the person that cuts you off in line or is talking loudly on their phone at a store or restaurant, these are all examples of stupid people. These people take a toll on us and force us to vent about them and be angry for the rest of the day at times. It makes going out tough.

Selfish People in Twin Falls

This is similar to stupid people but is more about an individual not caring about others. The person that cuts others off or speeds around cars, almost causing a wreck is selfish. The person that will block a whole aisle in the grocery store with their cart and body to get what they want, not caring about others trying to get by is selfish. These people live in a world where they think nobody else matters, and it is easy to get upset and angry about them.

Driving in Twin Falls

One of the quickest ways to ruin somebody's day is by driving. Traffic is one of the quickest ways to become angry, even if you are in a good mood. It can be somebody cutting you off, somebody driving slow, getting stuck behind a tractor, or someone not using a blinker. Road rage is a term for a reason, and almost all of us have it in some form or fashion. If others do not drive exactly how we do, they are doing it wrong, and that leads to anger. Odds are high that anytime you get behind the wheel, you will arrive at your destination a little angrier than when you began.

There are many reasons to be angry these days, but how you use it is more important. Find an activity, take one up, find a hobby, and find ways to take out your anger instead of taking it out on your neighbors, social media, or people you interact with daily. We all need to take a big breath and relax, because all of this anger is making the world a terrible place, and that just creates more anger. Don't worry, be happy.

