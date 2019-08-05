Here’s How To Win 2019 Boise State Football Tickets And Merch

Greg Jannetta

The 2019 Boise State Football season is knocking on the door. Before you know it, we'll be inviting a lot of you out to join us at various locations in the Magic Valley to play some games and potentially win tickets to Broncos home games and BSU merchandise.

The BSU football season kicks off August 31 with an away game against Florida State. Since we like to hold our Bronco's Bashes the week prior to the team's home games to give you enough of a heads up to make any arrangements you need to attend games at Albertsons Stadium, you can probably bank on our first bash happening that Saturday.

We had a great time out last year at our host location of Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill in Twin Falls. While we haven't set location appearances yet for this upcoming season, you can be certain to hear details on Twin Falls Classic Station, 98.3 "The Snake," very soon. You can download the Snake app to stay up to date by clicking here.

Remember, these gatherings are FREE to attend. Just show up at the location we announce, at the time we say, and play some pong, bag toss or other games for your chance to win tickets and merch.

See you soon! GO BRONCOS!