Here’s the Latest on Possible 2nd Round of Stimulus Checks

President Trump announced in an interview in late June that a “very generous” second round of stimulus checks may be on the way. Is it going to happen, how much will the new stimulus checks be, and when? Here's the latest...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will be considering a new, second stimulus package according to KLFY.com.

If the Senate passes a second round of stimulus checks, how much will the checks be? That remains to be seen, but President Trump has said “It will be very good. It’ll be very generous.”

However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the US is currently showing a positive trend in unemployment reporting the economy has added a record 4.8 million jobs in the month of June.

This sort of positive traction could stand in the way of a 2nd round of stimulus checks being passed.

In my opinion, we're all better off being able to work than getting another check but, for those who have really fallen on hard times during this pandemic, another check could be crucial.

President Trump has said he thinks a new stimulus package will receive bipartisan support and could be announced “over the next couple of weeks” according to KLFY.com.

Congress and the Senate will recess until July 20. Once reconvened, discussion will begin considering any additional relief packages.

