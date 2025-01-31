Tickets will be sold out soon. The annual Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife banquet always sells out. Are 450 seats available for the event at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds?

You can learn more about the event by going to the organization’s website.

This is a Major Conservation Effort

Statewide, these events have raised in the neighborhood of 10 million dollars for wildlife conservation. This year’s banquet in the Magic Valley is scheduled for Saturday, March 8th, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The organization restores and expands habitats. Ponds are restored or rebuilt. Fisheries are expanded, and even overpasses are constructed to keep four-legged creatures off highways.

There will be 14 corporate tables this year, almost double what you would find in the past. Corporate tables seat up to eight people.

Every year, one young person is awarded a lifetime hunting license. Many people who grew up attending the banquet now bring their children. There are often hundreds of prizes, ranging from firearms to fishing gear. These are donated by people throughout the community.

This is How We Preserve Idaho Culture

Once more, you can get details by going online here. Tickets are expected to be sold out no later than February 24th.

One last point. Idaho culture is intertwined with hunting and fishing. To keep the cultural heritage, parents must introduce their kids to outdoor sports. The dinner and the sportsmen feed that culture.