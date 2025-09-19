You’re being asked to prevent poaching. This follows a high-profile case in the Magic Valley, where some very powerful people believed they were above the law. They weren’t. Now that we’re getting into hunting seasons, there’s a temptation among some to stretch the boundaries, and sometimes a shot is too good to pass up. If you see someone taking animals out of season, or without a license, or through a prohibited method, blow ‘em in!

This is How You Can Help Stop Poaching

You can call a hotline known as Citizens Against Poaching. You can find the number by clicking here. Idaho Fish and Game likes to remind you that poaching is theft. It’s stealing from all the honest hunters and fishermen. But be careful if you encounter poachers. They can be dangerous, especially if holding a gun!

My dad gave up hunting when I was a boy. He had just taken a deer in a gully, and as he started to climb down one side, three guys showed up on the other side and fired at him. When he sought cover, they grabbed his kill.

No Need to Get in a Poacher's Face

Fish and Game says that you shouldn’t put yourself in harm’s way. If you can get a vehicle description or a plate number without attracting attention, make the effort. If you can get a photograph from a safe distance, even better. The agency can’t have an agent on every mountaintop or in every field, which is why gathering any details that you can gather would be helpful.

Be safe, and come home with plans for good hunting another day.