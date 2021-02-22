TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-First responders rescued a hiker trapped on a ledge below the Snake River Canyon Rim last week with help form several agencies.

According to Magic Valley Paramedics, on February 18 (Thursday) crews were called out to the area of Devil's Corral at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a woman that had gotten stuck on a rock ledge in the canyon. A rope rescue team, Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) with Magic Valley Paramedics responded along with the Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue.

It wasn't clear where exactly the woman was in the canyon so with help from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office on the south side and the use of a drone, crews were able to locate the person about 150 feet below the canyon rim on a rock ledge.

Once they located the woman a rope system was set up to send rescuers down to retrieve her. It took a total of about 22 minutes to get down to the woman and bring her back up, according to Magic Valley Paramedics; the entire operation took about an hour. Paramedics credited teamwork by all agencies involved for a successful rescue.

