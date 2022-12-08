WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game Pull Deer Trapped in Old Water Tank

Photo courtesy Leon Burman, Idaho Department of Fish and Game

HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-In mid-November Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers had to extract a mule deer buck that had gotten trapped in an old water tank. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the water tank is what remains of an old hotel water system built in the late 1800s and several animals have gotten trapped from time to time. Video shared by Idaho Fish and Game shows the young buck trying to jump out of the concrete structure. Conservation officers waited for the deer to present a good shot so it could be anesthetized and prepped for extraction. Once the animal went down officers went to work getting it out safely. A sling was placed around the deer so it could be lifted out safely. The animal was tagged to show it had been tranquilized, vitals were checked, and then the drugs were reversed allowing the buck to run away. Check out the video below:

