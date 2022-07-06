Two Flown Out When SUV Wrecks in Idaho Backcountry

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were injured in a crash in a remote area of Blaine County Saturday requiring emergency crews to ditch their patrol vehicles for ATVs to reach them. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, two men in a Land Rover attempted to go up a steep incline on ridge line nearly seven miles east of Bellevue up Slaughterhouse Canyon. The SUV lost control and ended up teetering on two wheels. Because of the location deputies had to use ATVs to get to the crash and assist Air St. Luke's with landing in the area. The two men, a 52-year-old and 81-year-old, both from the Wood River Valley, were flown out of the area and treated.

AirStLukes_SlaughterhouseCanyon_BCSO loading...

