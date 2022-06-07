Motorcyclist Rescued on Ridge Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man had to flown from the top of a remote ridge Sunday near Carey after crashing on his motorcycle. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews were called out at around 2 p.m. to Dry Creek Road where the Hailey man lost control and was thrown over his handlebars. The sheriff's office said the crash happened in such a remote rough area that first responders had to be taken in by private vehicles to get to the seriously injured man. The ambualance had to stage about three miles away from the incident. Air. St. Luke's was able to land on the ridge and fly the man to an Idaho Falls hospital.



