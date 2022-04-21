Hilarious Git-R-Done Comedian Is Coming To Idaho This Summer
One of the original Blue Collar Comedy Tour members is going to make a stop at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino this summer in Fort Hall. You can get tickets for the comedy show on April 22nd.
Larry The Cable Guy Coming To Idaho
He will be at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino in Fort Hall on August 19th. Tickets officially go on sale on April 22nd at 10 am. It will be an outdoor show so be prepared with sunscreen or blankets, whichever one the Idaho weather decides to give us that day. The show on Friday will begin at 8 pm. Ticket pricing ranges from $49 to $69 dollars before taxes and fees.
All About Larry The Cable Guy
Larry the Cable Guy was part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Bill Engvall, Jeff Foxworthy, and Ron White. At one point he even had his own comedy show on television. He is known for his catchphrase "Git R Done" and let's be real, he is hilarious.
Everything You Need To Know About The Show
Tickets are not refundable. That is unless otherwise stated by the venue. If the show has to get canceled or postponed there could be an exception. For ticket information, you can contact Serena Whitehorse at swhitehorse@shobogaming.com. You can also purchase a Larry the Cable Guy hotel package or you can just get tickets through their website. The hotel package comes with a room and two tickets to the show.
Make sure you snag your tickets tomorrow. Git r done.