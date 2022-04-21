One of the original Blue Collar Comedy Tour members is going to make a stop at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino this summer in Fort Hall. You can get tickets for the comedy show on April 22nd.

Larry The Cable Guy Coming To Idaho

He will be at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino in Fort Hall on August 19th. Tickets officially go on sale on April 22nd at 10 am. It will be an outdoor show so be prepared with sunscreen or blankets, whichever one the Idaho weather decides to give us that day. The show on Friday will begin at 8 pm. Ticket pricing ranges from $49 to $69 dollars before taxes and fees.

All About Larry The Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy was part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Bill Engvall, Jeff Foxworthy, and Ron White. At one point he even had his own comedy show on television. He is known for his catchphrase "Git R Done" and let's be real, he is hilarious.

Everything You Need To Know About The Show

Tickets are not refundable. That is unless otherwise stated by the venue. If the show has to get canceled or postponed there could be an exception. For ticket information, you can contact Serena Whitehorse at swhitehorse@shobogaming.com. You can also purchase a Larry the Cable Guy hotel package or you can just get tickets through their website. The hotel package comes with a room and two tickets to the show.

Make sure you snag your tickets tomorrow. Git r done.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.