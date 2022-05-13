With all the negativity in the world right now, sometimes all we need is a distraction. That can come in many different forms, such as a vacation, a few days off work, a night out, or just turning off your phone. One of the best ways to cheer up and enjoy life a little is having a night out and laughing with friends or your partner. What better way to do both of those than to go to a comedy show? One of the most popular and well-known comedians in the world is coming to Idaho this summer, and you won't want to miss it.

Cedric the Entertainer Coming to Idaho

One of the original Kings of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer will be coming to Idaho at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino in Fort Hall on July 15. The show will begin at 8 PM and tickets are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $49, with $69 being the most expensive ticket. There are great seats available, so don't miss your chance to get good seats while you still can, also know that the show will be outdoors.

Who is Cedric the Entertainer?

Cedric the Entertainer has been around for decades and is known as one of the four Original Kings of Comedy, along with Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and the late Bernie Mac. He was the star of "Johnson Family Vacation" and was also in "Barbershop" and was a consistent character on the "Steve Harvey Show" in the late 90s. Odds are you have heard his voice in some animated movie at some point as well.

Make sure to get your tickets, and book a stay at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino so you can enjoy a night of entertainment, drinks, gambling, and a night away from your normal routine. Go see a comedian legend this summer and laugh away the stress in your life as Cedric the Entertainer makes his way to Idaho in July.

