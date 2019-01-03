How Does The Government Shutdown Affect Idaho Residents?

The United States hasn't been very united since members of Congress couldn't figure out how to properly run our nation. At midnight on December 22nd the partial government shutdown began. WalletHub claims this is only the 21st shutdown in our history and the 3rd since President Trump took office.

Idaho ranks right in the middle as far as the effect of the shutdown on residents. WalletHub has us at #25. They based their ranking on the number of federal jobs, families receiving food stamps, National Park access, and a few other factors.

You may not have seen any effects from the shutdown but Idaho is definitely being affected.