Your Idaho Foods May Not Be Safe During Government Shutdown

You remember the last few months of 2018 and we were hearing about all sorts of food safety issues and recalls and then all of the sudden we've gone a few weeks with nothing? Here's why. Your foods aren't being inspected like they should be by the FDA. The FDA Comissioner stated to NBC :

We are not doing all the things we would do under normal circumstances. There are important things we are not doing.

Yeah, let that sink in. The foods we eat everyday from cereals to vegetables and steaks and juice drinks aren't getting the proper stamp of safety. There is a bit of good news if you are extra worried about foods from out of the United States. In a Tweet comment we were informed that all foreign food inspections are being done.