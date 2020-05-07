How Restrictive Is Idaho Compared To Other States?

During this coronavirus pandemic we have seen and heard about a great variety of different reactions and restrictions placed in different states across the United States. Some states were hit hard by COVID-19 sicknesses and responded in kind with stricter orders. Others states haven't seen the full impact of the virus and have also responded in kind with more lenient restrictions. Between states the term 'stay-at-home' seems to have different meanings. Washington state even has a website where you can rat out businesses breaking the order. You can see videos of the Las Vegas Strip, completely empty of tourists and almost all vehicle traffic, yet you can drive down Blue Lakes in Twin Falls and the lanes and parking lots are full of cars and people.

WalletHub has a new interactive map showing which states have the most and least restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Idaho sits among the top 5 least restrictive places in the United States. Interestingly, they have Utah as being a less restrictive state than Idaho, but Utah was requiring visitors to the state to fill out forms upon entry.

If you are finding it tough to be stuck at home in Idaho, this might help you realize that we are a lot more free right now than most of the rest of the nation.