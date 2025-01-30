We don’t have the volume of traffic of some larger airports. For example, I was waiting for a flight in Philadelphia one afternoon. It was cloudy and raining and I was watching planes landing. You could see each one approach because the lights would suddenly break through the fog. It was one jet after another, all in single file.

If anything had gone awry in that chain, there would have been a devastating accident. At any given moment, the number of people in the American skies comprise a large city if you add them all up.

Our traffic is lighter in Idaho, but you don’t need to go far to see how busy it can get. Salt Lake City is an example.

Some people are hostile to the rollout of artificial intelligence. Just remember, your opposition isn’t stopping the arrival. If it can do some good, we need to employ it in air traffic control.

If we can work out any software bugs, it should perform far better than human beings. While I don’t want people losing their jobs, if it prevents a crash like the one we just witnessed in Washington, then we need to consider a change.

We’re going to argue for the next several months about the quality of controllers and pilots. Did we hire the best or fill quotas to satisfy virtue-signaling liberals? If it was the latter and we paid with 67 lives…

AI will remedy the arguments. It doesn’t care about color, ethnicity, or if you’re right or left-handed.

