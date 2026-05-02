I know a politician who donated a kidney to someone in need. Sometimes they do noble things. In preparation for his sacrifice, he learned there was a chronic donor shortage. He lives in a state where people can opt to donate organs after death by checking a box on a driver’s license. Wanting to solve a problem, he proposed a law to reverse the check. If you don’t opt out, your organs will be harvested after death. He never understood the public backlash that followed. He was on-air with me one afternoon when a caller said he was a “body snatcher.” This was years after he withdrew his proposal, and he looked genuinely hurt by the allegation.

They’re being goaded on by a group of pastors who know that insincere claims of acceptance don’t add up to being saved. Liberty means we have choices, and we have the right to make some bad ones. Some bad choices will get you jailed, others allow you to make mistakes and learn. I was a heavy drinker when I was young. As time passed, my buddies settled down, and I found I rarely went to bars, and one day I simply stopped. Did it change my life? There are a few more dollars in my wallet. I probably sleep better. But if you drink, that’s your choice. I would prefer you don’t get behind the wheel, and if I see you do it, I’ll call the cops.

Theocracy is a Serious Threat to Liberty

Some of these Elmer Gantry types hide behind labels. They form organizations and put the world liberty in the title, post a picture of an American flag, and promise they’ll save the state and country. Muslims promise they’ll save the world, and by force. On the force continuum, how does the Magic Valley Liberty Alliance differ?

As I argued in a previous post, the same people who rightly campaigned about wearing a cloth over the face during COVID moved to strike down a striped cloth flying outside Boise City Hall. Again, if the people of Boise want to go to hell, that’s their choice, but as I understand it, Lot and his family were promised an escape. We know the righteous will be protected by God, and not some Branch Glennedian from Eden. Eden, Idaho, that is!

It’s not like politicians have other things they could be working on. Last week, I read several stories about the threat from artificial intelligence. But we’ve been hearing about AI warnings for decades. I understand the concern about electricity being diverted to support data farms, but if people in the business of developing the technology are saying it could wipe out humanity, maybe that should be our focus.

They Pander for Votes Instead of Solutions

I’m sure we’ll have some politicians proposing to introduce legislation when they return for the session in January. Here’s a metaphor: If I’m standing on a beach and see a tsunami bearing down, do I start pondering a bill I could introduce in 2027? I guess I do if I’m more concerned about a city flying a flag I don’t like. By the way, the flag dustup is a metaphor as well. It represents how people in politics play for votes and manipulate emotions, all the while ignoring serious threats. I’m not for the rainbow flag, which is why I don’t fly one. I pray for people who make public displays to upset others. But they’re like those people who annoy us at work. At the end of the day, we go our separate ways.

There are real threats we’re ignoring. Muslim terrorists, Christian nationalists, and runaway technology come to mind. Liberty is at stake. When it evaporates, survival is on the line. You’re either going to be a slave to theocrats or the machines. Or, stand up against all these demons.

This commentary first appeared at Substack.