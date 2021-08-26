How You Can Help Twin Falls County Search and Rescue Stay Afloat

You may know someone who works search and rescue efforts in the Magic Valley. Many of the team members are volunteers. They work on water and in the South Hills. In all kinds of weather and terrain. This is work supported greatly by donations and some grants. The team is ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice. And they travel. This summer they’ve been as far away as the Snake River in Elmore County and the Duck Valley Reservation in Owyhee County. The latter two were searches for drowning victims. The Reservation straddles the Nevada state line.

In Twin Falls County the team is often out more than once every week. Especially in summer.

They search for missing hikers and snowmobilers in winter. Or people who’ve become stranded in the desert when the ground is wet or covered in snow.

If you plan on attending the Twin Falls County Fair, you can offer a few dollars to fund the cause. In fact, you can actually participate in a drawing and potentially win a new gun. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office will be selling tickets at its usual booth. You can find it by walking through the Merchants Buildings.

While most people may never have a need for Search and Rescue, most realize accidents aren’t planned. The team is a trained unit and the training is a continuous process. If you have the background and skills, you well could be on your way to also suiting up for the good cause.