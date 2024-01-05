Gene Turley resigned. The Twin Falls County Coroner has been struggling with an illness since suffering a motorcycle accident last year. Turley has been an institution in the Coroner’s Office. Turley is a Republican. As such, the GOP county committee is seeking applications to temporarily fill the seat until the next election for the office. The party will then narrow the field to three names. These are usually submitted to the Governor, who then makes the final appointment (a process some are proposing the state amend, but that’s a story for another day).

Potential candidates can make a presentation before the county Republicans. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th at 6:30 P.M. It will take place at County West (the old hospital) in the Planning and Zoning conference room, located on the ground floor on the south side of the building.

On a personal note, Gene Turley was among the first people I met when I took my current position, and I consider the man a friend. His best friend is also a friend of mine. He has been in our prayers. Turley is a former champion boxer. His toughness has been on display during his illness and is an example for many of us when we look to define dignity. Gene is a man of great faith who has never feared death.

I saw him on the job once. A neighbor of mine had died suddenly and unattended in his home. I can tell you that Gene’s activities were just as dignified when it came to the family of the deceased. The role of Coroner requires good people skills and respect for both the living and the dead.