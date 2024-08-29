Idaho Air Guard on Air to Put Down an Insurrection?

I picked up some news today on the grapevine: a contingent of Air Guardsman from Idaho may be deploying against domestic unrest and specifically, being sent to Washington, D.C., starting in January. Huh? What’s going on in January of 2025?

There’s an inauguration of a new president. Is someone in government expecting violence and from whom? I don’t think we’ll see a repeat of the rabble-rousers who disrupted Congress in January of 2020. Maybe the concern is that if “Commie” Harris loses, liberals will lose their minds. They are possibly spurred on by mainstream media screaming dictator and fascism. Considering the anger from the far left that we’ve seen on college campuses and in cities across America following the death of George Floyd, maybe Lefty’s chickens are coming home to the roost. Spare the rod, and spoil the child.

Another contingent from the Guard based at Gowen Field is off for a long deployment in Kosovo. Not far from the unrest in Ukraine, and in the Middle East. Anything we should know about when it comes to plans for World War Three?

Let me be clear, and if need to say this in our woke world, this is not a criticism of the men and women serving in the unit. They get orders and they follow them, but when you consider the man known as Commander-in-Chief is convalescing on a beach in Delaware, I’m not confident in leadership’s decisions.

We wouldn’t be here today if the election had a different outcome four years ago, but news media and social media had their thumbs on the scale. Point your remaining fingers in their direction.

