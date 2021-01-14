More Idaho National Guard Headed to Assist at Inauguration

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-About 300 soldiers and airmen with the Idaho National Guard are headed to Washington D.C. to support federal and district agencies during the upcoming presidential inauguration.

The Idaho National Guard announced Wednesday the Guard members will depart Gowen Field in Boise ahead of the weekend and join an estimated 25,000 Guard members from around the country. “The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration in our nation’s history,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho in a prepared statement. “It is an honor to be a part of the tradition of ensuring the peaceful and orderly transition of national power; an act that separates us from many other countries across the world.”

About half of the National Guard will take on security-related responsibilities which includes traffic control and assist visitors at assembly location's in the nation's capital. According to the Idaho National Guard, it has planned for more than a month to send only a dozen people to the area to support the inauguration. However, more personnel was requested which is about six percent of the Idaho National Guard force.