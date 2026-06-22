The giant flag is going back up for a special occasion. You’re familiar with the massive 400-pound flag that flies over the Snake River Canyon west of the Perrine Bridge for the 9-11 yearly anniversary. This year, it’s going to fly twice. For the 25th anniversary commemoration of 9-11 in September, and for America’s 250th birthday. It’s going to be raised at the end of this week and fly through Independence Day. The flag will be center stage on June 27th for a program to kick off the local celebration. That begins at 10:00 on Saturday morning at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Giant Flags Will Be Traveling in Southern Idaho

A smaller but still large flag will make an appearance at Buhl Sagebrush Days on the 4th of July. There will also be appearances at the Cassia and Twin Falls County Fairs and Rodeos.

You Can Play a Part and Be a Patriot

Volunteers with the Magic Valley 911 Memorial are responsible for the appearances, and the organization is always looking for additional volunteers. These are generally people who are already flag-waving patriots. The giant flag has attracted a lot of attention. Busloads of tourists, some as far away as Canada, stop to see it when it flies over the canyon. Media attention comes from across a multi-state region. You can learn more about the activities and how to volunteer by clicking here.

The flag attracts crowds, and it also reminds people of the sacrifices made by previous generations and how tragedy was turned into national strength.