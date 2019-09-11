Remembering 9/11 in Jerome, Idaho

It’s important for future generations. A child born on September 11th, 2001 is now ready for military service. In a war that started on his or her birthday. A day of which he or she has no personal recollection.

The people of Jerome County haven’t forgotten. This amazing field greets many travelers exiting the Interstate this week every year. There are 3,000 flags covering two and a half acres and then another plot of land on the other side of the street. And one of the largest flags in the Mountain West anchors it for viewing.

The giant flag was replaced this September 11th. The new flag was raised to the top of the pole by mechanical crank and then lowered to half-staff. It honors the 3,000 people killed on the day of the greatest mass murder in United States history.

The flags covering the other roughly 3 acres of remembrance were mostly planted by members of the Jerome football team. Most of whom weren’t even born on one of the worst days in their country’s memory. More than 70 million Americans have been born since the terrible attack.

The memorial will remain in place for the rest of the week. It’s a jaw-dropping sight. One speaker at the flag-raising ceremony recommended a walk through the field of flags. He explained it’s a life-changing experience. As was the day we remember and vow never to forget.

Many of us can remember are whereabouts 18 years ago. Now the young can remember when they were first awed by this scene in Jerome.