An Easter Lily Blooms on the Anniversary of 9/11, 2001

This isn’t supposed to happen in September. My sister sent me a picture from her garden. On Saturday, September 11th, 2021, an Easter lily bloomed! As she’s a Baptist, she doesn’t put nearly as much stock in miracles as her Catholic brother does and, yet. She was impressed.

If you’re a person of faith, you may well see this is as a message from the Almighty and it offers hope.

She lives in a small town in Southwestern New York State. 58 miles as the crow flies from Buffalo, which isn’t exactly known as a friendly climate for plants.

I looked up some details on Easter lilies. Named because they bloom from the middle of March to the middle of April. Easter usually falls somewhere in those weeks. Most of you know that!

I suppose liberals will dismiss anything divine. They’ll explain it away as climate change but I’m not sure. A friend is a meteorologist for the federal government. We worked together in television during the late 1990s. He used to tell me temperature had absolutely nothing to do with blooms or sprouting seeds. Plants respond to sunlight and not warmth. The lengthening of days in spring signals the changes. Which would suggest the shortening of days in late summer isn’t a signal for Easter flowers.

I’ll leave the debate up to all of you. If you’re a person of faith, you may well see this is as a message from the Almighty and it offers hope. The pagans will simply chalk it up to a fluke and a coincidence of the calendar. My response for the latter is to remind them this isn’t supposed to happen during the second week of summer.

