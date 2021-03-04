Idaho Among Small Group Of States Not Forcing Masks On Public

More than 14 months after the Coronavirus began spreading in the United States, there remains a small cluster of states that have at no point required citizens to wear masks in defense of the virus.

Its been about a year now since the Coronavirus began spreading at such a rate as to cause restricted practices for national businesses and the forbidding of large gatherings by state health and government officials. To date, the virus has been linked to more than a half-million deaths in the country.

The big question state government heads are having to weigh now is, have we reached the point at which letting guards down won't come back to bite us in a few weeks when some health officials believe there is a very real possibility of a spike in cases this spring due to the other virus variants that have hit U.S. states such as the African strain.

To date, 35 states have required some form of mask mandate, according to aarp.org. That leaves 15 states, which includes Idaho, that appear as if asking the majority of people to mask up will go on record as never happening at any point of the worst health crisis this country has faced in decades. Idaho, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee currently aren't imposing statewide mask mandates.

Only 13% of the United States population has currently received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

