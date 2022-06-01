Should Idaho Teen Civilians Get To Own ARs? Marine Vet Says No
The terrible tragedy that took place on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has once again thrust the topic of the availability of assault weapons to young civilians in the United States into the limelight. U.S. military veterans have also gone on record in recent days and spoke against the sales of AR-style weapons to teenagers.
The killing of 19 children and two teachers last Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Texas has once again sparked debate across the country regarding the sales of AR weapons to 18-year-olds. The teenage gunman was able to purchase two assault rifles and more than 300 rounds of ammunition in the days leading up to the tragedy. Mental health and gun safety is once again being discussed nightly by national news hosts.
This week, a 13-year Marine veteran and Missouri politician spoke out about the dangers of untrained teens possessing such weapons, and the failure of gun sellers to require proper background checks. Lucas Kunce stated in an MSNBC interview that it's common for military personnel in these age ranges to have access to assault rifles, but that it's "unbelievable" how dangerous it is to have untrained and unevaluated U.S. teens being allowed to possess these weapons so easily.
In your opinion, should an 18-year-old in Idaho be able to have access to assault rifles? Do you find the opinion of this military veteran to be agreeable? Should AR gun sales in the United States have stricter rules set in place in an effort to avoid these types of tragedies?