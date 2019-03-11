Idaho and Boise State Women’s Basketball Coaches Honored

The Boise State and Idaho women's basketball programs have had banner seasons and both Jon Newlee, head coach of the Vandals and Gordy Presnell of Boise State have been tabbed coaches of the year by the Big Sky and Mountain West Conference respectively.

After winning back to back regular season Mountain West crowns Presnell has won his first Mountain West coach of the year honor although he was named coach of the year in the WAC in 2007. Boise State finished the regular season 25-4.

Newlee, in his 11th year as head coach at Idaho led the Vandals to a 16-4 league record, 19-10 over and this was his first Big Sky coach honor as a Vandal but his third such recognition overall in the league.

The Lady Vandals open Big Sky Tournament play in Boise Tuesday.at noon in Century Link Arena.