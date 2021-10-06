Idaho Angels Collecting Food To Help Hungry Families Over The Holidays

Idaho Angels is a non-profit organization that helps southern Idahoans however they can. They have collected clothing, school supplies, money, food, etc. and helped hundreds of people in the process. Right now they are trying to get enough food to help feed families over the holidays.

This holiday season I feel is going to be a tough one for many families. Every donation made helps ensure that a family can have a good meal this season. No family deserves to go hungry.

Donation items they are looking for:

They are doing their holiday food boxes so things like green beans, canned yams, olives, stuffing, gravy packets, cornbread mix, broth, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, Jello mix, pancake mix, syrup, macaroni and cheese and marshmallows are all on the list.

Places you can drop off donations:

In Twin Falls you can drop off at Rita's Coffeehouse and Eatery in Downtown Monday through Sunday 6 am - 3 pm. Silent Warrior Super Herbs next to Anchor Monday through Fiday 8 am to 7 pm and Dani's House Cleaning by messaging them for drop off time.

In Buhl you can drop off at Collective Studio Wednesday through Friday noon to 6 om and Saturday 10 am to 6 pm. Justified Hair and Nail Salon can also be a drop off location if you call or message them for a time

For those in Hazelton, message Idaho Angels for more information on how and when you can donate.

They are taking donations until October 31st.

