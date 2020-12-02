Idaho Angels Making Final Push For Toy Drive

Every year, the Idaho Angels do some amazing things for the community. They have helped families with house fires, food, shelter, school supplies and now they are making their final push for their toy drive.

All toys are given to children in need across the area. December 10th is their final day for people to drop off toys so they can get to children by Christmas time. They are helping over 400 children this holiday season. Some of the drop off locations are giving some extra incentive for people to donate as well. They are also looking for gift card donations for the teenagers that are being sponsored.

Washington Street Pawn is raffling off a gun and each toy donated is another ticket

The Black Label Parlor is raffling $100 off hair services or free nails

Hunts Bro Auction is raffling off a large Boise State Hat

But there are tons of places to donate:

Garden Of Artists
120 Ramage St
Twin Falls
Tuesday - Saturday 10-5 closed 1p-2pm.
Twin Falls Senior Center
Twin Falls
Dani's House Cleaning
Contact Dani Olsen to schedule
SWS Herbs
1039 Blue Lakes Blvd N (Across from Big 5 sporting goods)
Twin Falls
Monday- Saturday 11:00-7:00 pm
Liberty Tax
Twin Falls
Tuesday and Thursday 11 to 5pm
Liberty Tax
Burley Monday & Wednesday11 to 5pm
Justified Hair & Nail Salon
Buhl Contact Kellie Phillips-Bloom to schedule 2087315951
Collective Studio
Buhl
CloverLeaf Creamery
Buhl
Amber Inn Motel
Eden Open 24/7
Ace Hardware
106 S Rail St W
Shoshone
Hatfields
571 south Idaho st
Wendell Mon thru Friday 7am to 4.30 pm
Shell
601 Main
Gooding 5am to 11pm daily
Mama Bear Limited
107 S 300 E
Jerome 8am to 8pm
Family Dollar
Bellevue
