Idaho Angels Making Final Push For Toy Drive

Every year, the Idaho Angels do some amazing things for the community. They have helped families with house fires, food, shelter, school supplies and now they are making their final push for their toy drive.

All toys are given to children in need across the area. December 10th is their final day for people to drop off toys so they can get to children by Christmas time. They are helping over 400 children this holiday season. Some of the drop off locations are giving some extra incentive for people to donate as well. They are also looking for gift card donations for the teenagers that are being sponsored.

Washington Street Pawn is raffling off a gun and each toy donated is another ticket

The Black Label Parlor is raffling $100 off hair services or free nails

Hunts Bro Auction is raffling off a large Boise State Hat

But there are tons of places to donate:

Garden Of Artists 120 Ramage St Twin Falls Tuesday - Saturday 10-5 closed 1p-2pm.

Twin Falls Senior Center Twin Falls

Dani's House Cleaning Contact Dani Olsen to schedule

SWS Herbs 1039 Blue Lakes Blvd N (Across from Big 5 sporting goods) Twin Falls Monday- Saturday 11:00-7:00 pm

Liberty Tax Twin Falls Tuesday and Thursday 11 to 5pm

Liberty Tax Burley Monday & Wednesday11 to 5pm

Justified Hair & Nail Salon Buhl Contact Kellie Phillips-Bloom to schedule 2087315951

Collective Studio Buhl

CloverLeaf Creamery Buhl

Amber Inn Motel Eden Open 24/7

Ace Hardware 106 S Rail St W Shoshone

Hatfields 571 south Idaho st Wendell Mon thru Friday 7am to 4.30 pm

Shell 601 Main Gooding 5am to 11pm daily

Mama Bear Limited 107 S 300 E Jerome 8am to 8pm

Family Dollar Bellevue