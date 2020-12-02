Idaho Angels Making Final Push For Toy Drive
Every year, the Idaho Angels do some amazing things for the community. They have helped families with house fires, food, shelter, school supplies and now they are making their final push for their toy drive.
All toys are given to children in need across the area. December 10th is their final day for people to drop off toys so they can get to children by Christmas time. They are helping over 400 children this holiday season. Some of the drop off locations are giving some extra incentive for people to donate as well. They are also looking for gift card donations for the teenagers that are being sponsored.
Washington Street Pawn is raffling off a gun and each toy donated is another ticket
The Black Label Parlor is raffling $100 off hair services or free nails
Hunts Bro Auction is raffling off a large Boise State Hat
But there are tons of places to donate: