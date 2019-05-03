Idaho Association of Counties Award Twin Falls Senior Scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls senior has been awarded the Idaho Association of Counties Scholarship worth $1,000 towards college. The Idaho Association of Counties gave the award to Twin Falls High School senior Benjamin Behm the son of and employee with the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office.

The scholarships are available to children of county elected officials, employees and grandchildren of county officials. Officials with the counties contribute to the scholarship fund by various means of personal donations and fundraising efforts.

The IAC has been giving out scholarships for the past 16 years and has been able to give away seven scholarships this year instead of two. The IAC says it chose the scholarship winners out of 72 applicants.

The other winners: