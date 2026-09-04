This is a heartwarming story. We often hear that most news is bad, and that’s the nature of news coverage. It’s about the incongruous. But every once in a while, a story crops up, and we can breathe a bit easier and thank the Almighty. This involves a little boy who was reported missing, and a search effort was launched by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. You can only imagine the boy’s family was frantic, and deputies and first responders are mostly parents and know the worry.

There was Time to Stand Back and Exhale

The boy turned up okay. He was playing in some tall grass. It reminds me of when my brother and I were young. We had a large hayfield behind the house, and when Mom was busy, we would wander. The field seemed to go on forever, but when we reached railroad tracks, we knew it was time to turn around and go home.

He May Choose a Career in Law Enforcement

The little boy in this case looks to have taken an interest in Sheriff Jack Johnson. Maybe he’ll grow up and become a deputy because of the experience. Current deputies wonder if the hat was the attraction! I would suggest the mustache. Is there a requirement that the Sheriff of Twin Falls County have a really good mustache? It has become a trend.

As summer comes to an end, we needed a story like this. August was a difficult and tragic month. September has brought us hope and some joy.