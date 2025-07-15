The gravy train isn’t running, either. Schools have just learned the Trump White House is scaling back grants. Money confiscated from taxpayers or borrowed from hostile powers. In Twin Falls, a medium to large district, the loss could total $1.5 million.

They Didn't See it Coming?

Here’s a question for the bureaucrats in charge. Did they ever have a plan B in place for the day the sleigh and the jolly old elf wouldn’t be coming?

The answer would be they did. Scream about Trump, yell that hundreds of kids will die, and that someone hired for a position that didn’t exist 20 years ago will lose her job.

What did we do before schools became bloated employment agencies? Have test scores improved over your lifetime?

Are Schools Better Today?

I’ve often mentioned anecdotally, and on-air, that my mother attended a two-room schoolhouse through sixth grade, then was bussed to a newly centralized district for her last half-dozen years of school. She never went to college, but could quote Shakespeare and scripture. Her mother was forced to drop out after eighth grade to help support the family. She wrote beautiful letters with perfect grammar and penmanship. There were no Vice Principals in charge of pencil shavings and basket weaving.

When I was still working in a newsroom more than 30 years ago, a local politician mused that you couldn’t give schools enough money. His comment was a pejorative, and he was a Democrat!

You Don't Reward Failure

When you consider that our colleges spend two years on remedial education for the average student, something in public education is off the rails. If these plush administrators want more of my money, then they need better justification.

Just remember, this entitled class is running a racket. You’ll be paying their fat pensions for decades, and they believe you owe it to them.

