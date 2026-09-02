Hard to believe that some people are already talking about Halloween. The stores made the conversion last month, and a few of you may already be stuffing candy into the pantry in advance of the day. Trick or Treat is gradually being supplanted by Trunk or Treat. Parents find it more reassuring, because the possibility of kids getting tainted candy is greatly reduced. My daughter’s school used to do an event, though. She still liked going up and down streets because it increased the haul, even though she would never eat all of it.

Parents Increasingly Worry About Safety on Halloween Night

Trunk or Treat offers a safe environment, and the little ones aren’t crossing busy streets in the dark. As a kid, I would’ve been happy as long as there was candy in my bag at the end of the night. My parents confined us to the neighborhood, where we didn’t encounter strangers, and one parent was always tagging along.

The Absolute Safest Place for Candy in Twin Falls

I saw my first Trunk or Treat event on Facebook. This one is scheduled at the public safety building in Twin Falls. Sponsored by city police and firefighters. In my opinion, and it may be fact, I believe that may be the safest place in the city to collect candy. Halloween is on a Saturday this year, and the event is scheduled early in the afternoon. Between 3:00 and 5:00. You can have the kids home early and ready for bed, unless they’re on a sugar high!