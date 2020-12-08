Idaho City Gathers At Mass Xmas Event Despite Stage-2 Virus Rules

A southwest Idaho city chamber of commerce shared a live video stream just a couple days ago to its Facebook page that shows a large group gathering for an annual Christmas tree lighting event. As part of the modified Stage-2 Coronavirus health plan that went back into effect back in mid-November, gatherings of more than 10 people are currently prohibited.

Well... okay? The Eagle Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared a video from December 5, 2020, that someone recorded at the city's annual tree lighting ceremony. Dozens of people, including a few that don't appear to be wearing safety masks at all, are reveling in holiday cheer as the residents of the city carry on with life as usual, despite Governor Brad Little taking Idaho back to Stage-2 of the COVID-19 safety rebound plan on November 13. The city of Eagle is located 140 miles northwest of Twin Falls, and is in Ada County.

Here in the Magic Valley, there have been a number of annual events we've had to kiss goodbye in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic, including Christmas In The Nighttime Sky, which is the annual holiday toy drive and firework celebration hosted by Kimberley Nurseries.

It appears that not all statewide county government officials are tuned in to the same pandemic prevention channel. At this point in time--with Idaho cases skyrocketing--one would think people would be taking this pandemic a little more seriously. If our state government is urging us to avoid holiday family gatherings of our own, then why is it masses of strangers aren't thinking twice about celebrating lights on a tree in the middle of a city.