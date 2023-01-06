Cities of Declo and Paul Get Water and Wastewater Study Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The communities of Declo and Paul have been awarded grants to study the water and wastewater systems from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The grants come from a total of $1.4 million from the Idaho DEQ and the governor's "Leading Idaho" plan helping Gem State communities look at system shortcomings and find solutions to upgrade the systems. The City of Declo has been awarded $22,500 for preparation of a drinking water planning study along with environmental reviews to look at the current drinking water and wastewater systems need for improvement. According to Idaho DEQ the total cost of the study is $45,000 and cost for the wastewater study is also $45,000. The City of Paul was given $39,395 to prepare for a wastewater planning study; the total cost is a little more than $78,700.

Get our free mobile app