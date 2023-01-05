City of Rupert Awarded Grant to Improve Water System

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Rupert has been awarded a grant from the state to help improve the city water system. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the City of Rupert has been awarded $7,689,257 to upgrade the water system. The money will help drill a new well, make upgrades to existing wells, provide standby power, replace water mains, and add a pressure relief to the city's booster station among other upgrades. The grant is part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the governor directed towards Idaho DEQ. Eight other communities in Idaho were given grant money from a total of a little more than $30 million from ARPA. The City of Rupert was the only community in the Magic Valley to receive the funds.

