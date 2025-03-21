Idaho Dodges a Bullet on List of Emptiest Places to Live

I think the word clickbait gets a bad name. The Internet is crowded, and I find that if a guy can write a clever headline, he usually can put up a decent post. If not, I can quickly close out the page.

I came across a YouTube video about states that you don’t want to call home. I watch many of these videos because Idaho is often included. I think the better description is that some people don’t want to live in a place like the Gem State. Those who prefer crowded and congested cities. Traffic in Boise may be frustrating, but it’s not Houston.

But if nobody wants to live here, then why all the construction cranes? In some places, you hear far more nail guns popping away than birds chirping.

The latest video I looked at seemed to focus on cultural activities. While I’ll admit we aren’t overflowing with operas and symphony orchestras, a good rodeo is a cultural event in the Mountain West.

In looking for an analogous comparison, an old friend thought watching baseball was a waste of time. She thought instead that I should watch her watch the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The people who make these videos have a different view of what constitutes culture.

I guess if I had grown up in a cookie-cutter suburban home, I probably would have turned my nose up when seeing the high desert.

Back in the 1980s, there was a Mayor of New York City named Ed Koch. He was the odds-on favorite to be his state’s next Governor. Then he gave an interview where he said life upstate was vapid. He said you had to drive 50 miles to buy a gingham dress or suit from Sears. His career was dead-ended.

By the way, we didn’t make the guy’s list of worst states, but three of our contiguous neighbors did.



