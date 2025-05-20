To me, it looks like a movie set. From the westerns I enjoyed watching as a kid. The scenery brings back good memories. For others, it requires some adjustment.

For most of us it's just filler in daily life

I remember I had a guest on-air one morning who had moved to southern Idaho from Coeur d’Alene. He explained that when he first came here many years ago, he wondered how anyone could live in a place where there were so few trees.

His work changed his mind

His job is mainly on the road, and much of it spent in rural areas where water hasn’t been diverted for trees and grass. Within a couple of years, he said he came to appreciate the landscape.

I can share my own experience. I’ve taken more than 10,000 photographs traveling the West over the last 10 years. Thousands of those images have been emailed to friends across the country, many of whom have never been west of the Mississippi River.

Do they like what they see? They’re enthralled by our landscape. They share my movie set mentality.

There are views that put you in your place in the universe

There are some places where you can get what I would call a religious experience. One is an overlook from Highway 46, where you can see the Camas Prairie below. I always stop there when I’m driving to Camas County. I get out of the car and just stand, no matter the weather conditions. I scan the horizon and marvel at what the Lord has created.

If you weren’t a believer before, your breath is taken away, you will probably consider a higher power. If you’re willing to stop for a few minutes and survey the creation.

