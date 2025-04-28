Do you want eternal life? A Christian would tell you that he has the answer, but when it comes to long life, don’t trust the news media. I spotted a video on the website RealClearPolitics. It examined stories of what are called Blue Zones. Places where it’s said that people live extraordinarily long lives. But under examination, it doesn’t hold up. It appears that what the researchers used for their conclusion were pension records, and how many older people were receiving a check!

It turns out, it’s a lot like what our Department of Government Efficiency uncovered. A lot of checks are being mailed to the dead.

Is there a secret to a longer life? I guess it depends on your genes, because I’ve heard stories about people who drank whiskey every day, and that it kept them healthy. I’ve also heard the tales from people who abstained from alcohol and fatty foods and lived to be 100 years old.

UNSPLASH! Photo by John Kakuk on Unsplash . UNSPLASH! Photo by John Kakuk on Unsplash

. loading...

I’d like to believe that the lifestyle of the Mountain West can be a contributor, unless you get stomped by a moose or get run over by a tractor wheel.

I see plenty of ranchers who are still on the job at 80. They’ve kept busy and very active physically. If they don’t burn the candle at both ends and rot their livers with booze, then I believe you can say they’ve found some answers.

Some of us didn’t learn about that lifestyle when we were young, which is probably why we won’t outlast them. I’ve got some great stories about my youth, but they won’t be very entertaining when I’m gone.

Get our free mobile app