A Key to Long Life Can be Found in the Rugged Lifestyle of Idaho and Utah

A Key to Long Life Can be Found in the Rugged Lifestyle of Idaho and Utah

UNSPLASH! Photo by Bailey Alexander on Unsplash .

Do you want eternal life?  A Christian would tell you that he has the answer, but when it comes to long life, don’t trust the news media.  I spotted a video on the website RealClearPolitics.  It examined stories of what are called Blue Zones.  Places where it’s said that people live extraordinarily long lives.  But under examination, it doesn’t hold up.  It appears that what the researchers used for their conclusion were pension records, and how many older people were receiving a check!

It turns out, it’s a lot like what our Department of Government Efficiency uncovered.  A lot of checks are being mailed to the dead.

Is there a secret to a longer life?  I guess it depends on your genes, because I’ve heard stories about people who drank whiskey every day, and that it kept them healthy.  I’ve also heard the tales from people who abstained from alcohol and fatty foods and lived to be 100 years old.

UNSPLASH! Photo by John Kakuk on Unsplash
.
loading...

I’d like to believe that the lifestyle of the Mountain West can be a contributor, unless you get stomped by a moose or get run over by a tractor wheel.

I see plenty of ranchers who are still on the job at 80.  They’ve kept busy and very active physically.  If they don’t burn the candle at both ends and rot their livers with booze, then I believe you can say they’ve found some answers.

Some of us didn’t learn about that lifestyle when we were young, which is probably why we won’t outlast them.  I’ve got some great stories about my youth, but they won’t be very entertaining when I’m gone.

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

17 Most Stunning Yellowstone Franchise Deaths

No character is safe in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. Here are the 17 most stunning deaths from 1883, 1923 and five seasons of Yellowstone.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: farming, labor, Mountain West, ranching
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX