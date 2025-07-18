Look, if you like 75 degrees 330 days a year, San Diego, it’s said, is the place. You also have congestion and high taxes. And if you know only English, you could be at a disadvantage.

Sweating Standing Still.

Florida is known for sunshine, but it’s sticky and rainy there in summer.

The air is dry, and the sky is often blue. Credit Bill Colley.

Because much of the country experiences winter, the land gets a bad rap.

Yahoo News posted a map and story about the best and worst places to live when it comes to decent weather. The blues are considered a place for losers. The shades of orange, which may be located in highly impoverished counties, get good scores.

I’ve lived my entire life in blue counties, and my current home is among the darkest shades.

A few Records Don't Make a Climate

How does that happen? Yes, summer is hot, but also dry. You don’t experience flop sweat standing still. Nights are cool and comfortable. Winter has a few bitter days, but not every year, and it doesn’t snow much compared to my youthful experience. I lived 43 of my first 44 years in climates where I had to dig out of lake effect snow. Sometimes it falls in feet by hour, not inches.

Southern Idaho is a bargain in comparison.

What would you trade this for? Credit Bill Colley.

Due to our drier climate, I don’t recall being bitten by a mosquito in over a decade. Back east, it was multiple times every night during summer. My drive to work is a bit over 10 minutes. Some days, I can open my windows and hear nothing but leaves rustling in the breeze.

I’m not saying I wouldn’t mind a bit more sunshine in March, but I can go several months in spring and fall without ever turning on the furnace or the air conditioning. What am I missing?

