We’re praying for a heavy mountain snowpack. I don’t like driving in snow and fear slipping on ice (broken bones aren’t fun), but I understand heavy snow brings spring runoff, irrigates fields, and helps us feed the country and the world. The soil and fossil records show some historic droughts in the past, and we simply don’t know if we’re competing with any of those dry spells. But even if we get 25 consecutive years of heavy winter storms, the concerns about water won’t go away.

A Cassandra in Our Midst

Ever hear of Peter Zeihan? He’s one of those guys consulted by governments, industry, militaries, and academia. He’s not a partisan; he’s a pessimist, but we need those voices as much as the others that tell us not to worry. We live above an aquifer, as do vast swaths of the people on the planet, and there’s no guarantee that it will always be there. Modern agriculture demands a lot of water, and Zeihan warns we’ve got a problem. You can learn more by watching a video he posted by clicking here. There are two more related videos which will follow soon.

In Scouting We Were Told to Be Prepared

History is filled with end-time prophecies, and so far humans have found solutions to problems that once looked insurmountable, and AI may speed the process. But history is also filled with the detritus of collapsed civilizations, often related to water and energy failures. I read a post on Substack this week, and while I don’t agree with everything the writer says, we need to be prepared to survive. Individually, and as a society.