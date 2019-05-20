Idaho Education Dpt. Searches for New Student Engagement Director

BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Education is searching for a new student engagement director after the current one says he is moving on.

Matt McCarter, head of Student Engagement, Career and Technical Readiness at the State Department of Education for nearly eight years, has accepted a position with the Treasure Valley YMCA’s executive leadership team.

“This is a great opportunity for Matt, who will be chief advancement officer for the Treasure Valley YMCA, and I wish him the best in this new chapter,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement on Friday. “I’m happy that he will be able to use his skills and experience to serve our community and keep pursuing our objective of helping Idaho youth succeed.”

Ybarra said McCarter has been a strong and compassionate partner promoting, among other things, school safety, suicide prevention, and driver’s education.

“I’ve gotten the opportunity to do some really compelling and dynamic work for children and schools with the State Department of Education,” McCarter said. “I’m looking forward to learning about a new organization and culture and applying some of the things I learned at the SDE in a new setting.”

He joined the department in February 2007 and became director of student engagement in September 2011. He will remain in the position through May.

Those interested in the student engagement director position should contact the Idaho State Department of Education at 208-332-6800.